18-Year Old Electrocuted While Trimming a Tree

Port St. Lucie - Monday September 25, 2023: An 18-year-old man died Saturday in Port St. Lucie after the cutter he was using came into contact with a power line and he was electrocuted.

At 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning Port St. Lucie Police and St. Lucie County Fire District personnel were called to the 2400-BLK of SE Sapelo Ave in response to a medical emergency.

The 18-year-old was cutting a tree down on a residential job site when he made contact with a power line. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.