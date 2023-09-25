25-year-old Alexander Tooker Charged With Making a False Bomb Threat

Port St. Lucie - Monday September 25, 2023: 25-year-old Alexander Tooker of Port St. Lucie has been arrested on a charge of making a false bomb threat to an employee at an AutoZone store.

Tooker was reportedly upset about a motorcycle battery he purchased at the store and later called the AutoZone and made a bomb threat to the employee who answered the phone, according to a release from the Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD).

The store was evacuated and police were called.

Tooker was identified as a possible suspect and PSLPD Detectives tracked him down and placed him under arrest ion charges of making a false report of a bomb, breach of peace, and unlawful use of a two way communication device.

Tooker was taken to the at the St. Lucie County Jail at this time.