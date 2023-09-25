NHC: Tropical Storm Philippe Forecast to Turn North into the Central Atlantic; No Threat to Florida

Florida - Monday September 25, 2023: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports that Tropical Depression #17 in the eastern tropical Atlantic strengthened into Tropical Storm Phillipe over the weekend.

However in a weekend briefing, NHC Director Mike Brenan said Phillipe is forecast to turn north into the central Atlantic, well to the east of the Lesser Antilles. It is not expected to make landfall along the North American coast.



Tropical Storm Philippe

As of 4 a.m. EST Tropical Storm Philippe was centered near 17.4 north latitude and 43.9 west longitude or about 1,150 nautical miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands, moving west northwest at 9 knots or just over 10 mph.

A continued west- northwest motion is expected for the next day or two, with a gradual turn to the northwest anticipated by mid- week.

Maximum sustained wind speed is 52 mph with gusts to 63 mph. Little overall change in strength is forecast during the next 2 to 3 days.

Peak seas near the center are up to 20 feet.

Numerous moderate scattered strong convection is noted within 210 nautical miles in the southeast semicircle of the low and within 90 nautical miles in the northwest semicircle. Estimated minimum central pressure is 1000 millibars.