Port St. Lucie Police Seek Help Identifying Bank Robbery Suspect

Port St. Lucie - Monday September 25, 2023: The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect pictured here who robbed the Chase Bank branch in the 1200-BLK of SE Port St. Lucie Blvd on Saturday.

PSLPD officers responded to the reported robbery at 12:30 p.m. Witnesses say the man walked into the bank, demanded money from a teller, and then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The bank's security camera captured a picture of the suspect, a white male, wearing blue gloves, a mask that covered his mouth and nose, and dark glasses.

The case is being investigated by the PSLPD Criminal Investigation Division Detectives.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to call Detective Vega at 772-871-5001.