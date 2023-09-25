SLC Sheriff: Fort Pierce Homicide Under Investigation

SLCSO

Fort Pierce - Monday September 25, 2023: The death of a man found at his Fort Pierce apartment last week has been ruled a homicide by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office (SLCSO). The Sheriff is asking for the public's assistance in solving the case.

Shortly after 9 a.m. last Thursday morning SLC Sheriff deputies were called to the 3300 block of South 7th Street in Fort Pierce in response to a suspicious death report.

An employee found his employer dead at the apartment after he stopped by to pick him up for work, according to a release from the Sheriff's office. The name of the dead man has not been released.

Sheriff Ken Mascara is asking residents in the area to contact his office if they noticed anything suspicious last Wednesday night or Thursday morning, and anyone in the area who has a security camera is asked to check their footage for any unusual activity.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call SLCSO detectives by calling 772-462-3230 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 772-273-TIPS.