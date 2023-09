Port St. Lucie - Tuesday September 26, 2023: And early morning fire wrecked a Port St. Lucie home this morning.

The St. Lucie Fire District responded to a reported residential fire in the 400 block of NW Sheffield Circle at 1:41 a.m.

The four occupants, and their dog, had safely evacuated from the home prior to the crew's arrival. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.