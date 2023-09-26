NHC: Next in Line, Disturbance #1 Given a 90% Chance of Formation Within Seven Days

Florida - Tuesday September 26, 2023: As Tropical Storm Philippe weakens, the next area of concern is a disturbance right behind it. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area of low pressure a 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next seven days.

Disturbance #1 AL-91 - Central Tropical Atlantic

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning an area of showers and thunderstorms in the eastern tropical Atlantic are showing signs of organization in association with a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression is expected to form in the next couple of days while the system moves west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...90 percent.