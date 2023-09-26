Fugitive From France Arrested in Port St. Lucie

St. Lucie Port St. Lucie - Tuesday September 26, 2023: St. Lucie County Sheriff detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force have arrested Gilbert Eugene Greaux, a fugitive from France.

The 77-year old fled his native county to avoid a 13-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault, according to a release from St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara.

After being notified by INTERPOL that Greaux was a wanted man, local authorities executed a federal arrest warrant and took Greaux into custody. He now faces extradition back to France to serve his prison term.