St. Lucie Ag-Xtension Fall & Insect Fest Goes Beyond Traditional Fall Festival Oct. 21

Fort Pierce - Tuesday September 26, 2025: The UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County Office is partnering with the UF/IFAS Biological Research Lab to expand the Ag-Xtension Fall Fest to include an insect fest, bringing educational and fun exhibits all about insects.

This free event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Lucie County Extension Office, located at 8400 Picos Road in Fort Pierce.

Did you know there are an estimated 5 million species on this planet. The Ag-Xtension Fall Fest will showcase the wonderful world of insects and their importance to our daily lives.

The day’s line-up offers a variety of activities including a Master Gardener Volunteer plant sale, a 4-H petting zoo, youth pumpkin decorating contest, cockroach races, kids’ activities vendors, a variety of free horticultural workshops led by scientists, professors and UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County agents.

On Friday, Oct. 20, the Extension staff will hold the biannual Mobility Day to access our plant nursery from 10 a.m. to noon. This is for attendees in need of mobility assistance or just need to take things a little slower.

The festival stems from a popular plant sale held twice a year and led by the St. Lucie Master Gardener Volunteer (MGV) Program. Proceeds from the plant sale fuel scholarships for the program each year. For more information, please call the IFAS/Extension Office at 772-462-1660.