FPUA's Internet Service Continues to Expand throughout Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Thursday September 28, 2023: FPUAnet Communications, a division of Fort Pierce Utilities Authority (FPUA), has expanded its fiber internet service throughout Fort Pierce. FPUAnet now reaches over 1,500 parcels, covering both residential and commercial customers in the city.

Fiber-to-the-parcel internet is the fastest and most advanced, reliable internet technology available.

FPUAnet Communications offers fiber internet plans starting at $49 per month for residential customers and $99 per month for commercial customers. All fiber internet plans include speeds of at least 100 Mbps, with speeds up to 1 Gbps available. FPUAnet also offers enterprise services with speeds up to 10 Gbps.

“Fiber internet is essential for economic development and job creation,” said Jason Mittler, Manager of FPUAnet Communications. “We are proudly offering fiber internet at affordable prices and with no data caps or overage fees, so that everyone in Fort Pierce can enjoy the benefits of this amazing technology.”

Fiber offers a number of advantages over traditional copper-based internet, including:



Faster speeds : Fiber internet can deliver speeds of up to 1 Gbps, which is significantly faster than traditional copper-based internet.

: Fiber internet can deliver speeds of up to 1 Gbps, which is significantly faster than traditional copper-based internet. More reliable service : Fiber internet is less susceptible to outages and slowdowns than traditional copper-based internet.

: Fiber internet is less susceptible to outages and slowdowns than traditional copper-based internet. Lower latency : Fiber internet has lower latency, which means that there is less delay between sending and receiving data. This is important for activities such as online gaming and video streaming.

Fiber internet is also more scalable than traditional copper-based internet, which means that it can easily handle the increasing demands of internet usage, an important benefit while Fort Pierce and St. Lucie County are growing rapidly.

Crowdfiber build-out may be available where neighborhoods are most interested in receiving fiber internet. Visit www.FPUAnet.com to input your home or business address. The website will indicate whether fiber is already available, or it will let FPUAnet associates know that you are interested in receiving fiber. Larger numbers of interest can help FPUAnet determine where to prioritize build-out, allowing us to best serve you.