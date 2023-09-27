NHC: Central Tropical Atlantic Disturbance Has a 90% Chance of Development Within the Next 48 Hours

Florida - Wednesday September 27, 2023: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has given a disturbance in the central tropical Atlantic a 90% chance of development with the next 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Phillipe remains active ahead of Invest Area AL-91, but it is forecast to peter-out within the next few days, reaching Puerto Rico possibly by Monday as a depression with winds of less than 39 mph.

Disturbance #1 - Central Tropical Atlantic - Invest Area AL-91

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with an area of low pressure located roughly halfway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles near 13 north latitude and 44.5 west longitude.

A large area of fresh to near-gale force east to southeast winds is present from 09 north to 20 north latitude, between 36 west and 45 west longitude. Seas have risen to between 8 and 11 feet. Gale force winds are expected to develop in this area by this evening and a Gale Warning has been issued.

Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression or storm is expected to form in the next day or so while the system moves west-northwestward across the central tropical Atlantic.

The chance of development within the next 48 hours is high.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...90 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...90 percent.