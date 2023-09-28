FHP: Fentanyl, Liquid Cocaine and Meth, Concealed in Cleaning Supplies, Seized During Weeklong Operation Along Treasure Coast

Treasure Coast - Thursday September 28, 2023: Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), along with other law enforcement agencies, conducted a week long operation throughout the Treasure Coast that resulted in the seizure of fentanyl, liquid cocaine and meth concealed in cleaning supplies, among other stolen and illegal items. In additional, 84 felony and 80 misdemeanor charges were issued.

FHP's 'Operation Safe Highways' focused on U.S. Highways, and State Roads within Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie Counties.

The other law enforcement agencies that took part in 'Operation Safe Highways' last week were units from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), the Florida National Guard Counter Drug Taskforce (FLNG), the Martin County Sheriff's Office, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, and the Indian River Sheriff's Office.

“Operation Safe Highways aims to ensure a safe driving environment while suppressing criminal activity by keeping those who target our communities through the poisons of illicit trades off Florida roadways,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze II. “Florida Highway Patrol continues to proactively seek out criminals who transport illegal weapons, narcotics and commit other crimes which victimize innocent Floridians.”

The combined efforts of the strike force yielded the following:

ENFORCEMENT:

• Felony Charges-84

• Misdemeanor Charges-80

• Fugitive Warrants-4

• Undocumented Aliens-3

• Drug Charges-23

• Firearm Charges-5

SEIZURES:

• Fentanyl-16.2g ... over 8-thousand lethal doses

• Cocaine-346.36g

• Methamphetamine-582.4g

• Marijuana-595.3g

• Guns-5

• Total Assets seized - $166,629.54

The ongoing operational focus of the strike force is the enforcement of violations including, but not limited to, human trafficking, human smuggling, fugitives from justice, and the transportation of illegal or stolen narcotics, weapons, vehicles and other contraband.

During its first year, the State and local law enforcement strike force conducted ten previous operations from June 20222 through July 2023. The results of those operations are detailed in a news release which can be found here.

FHP

