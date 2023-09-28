NHC: Tropical Storm Rina Forms, Right Behind Philippe

NOAA

SFWMD Various tracks for Rina, storm 18

Florida - Thursday September 28, 2023: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) this morning upgraded a disturbance in the central tropical Atlantic to a tropical storm named Rina.

Rina was on a northwest track as of Thursday morning but it is forecast to turn more westward later today. Computer models provide no firm indication of where it eventually might be going.

Tropical Storm Rina is trailing behind Tropical storm Philippe. The forecast strength and track of Philippe has varied in recent days. It has gained some strength, despite early predictions that it would lose strength. It continues heading very slowly west-northwest towards the northern Leeward Islands.

The NHC advises interests in the northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico to monitor the progress of this system.

10 a.m. Thursday Tropical Storm Philippe

At 10 a.m. EST the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 18.6 north, longitude 54.6 west. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 millibars or 29.59 inches. Philippe is moving toward the west-northwest near 2 mph. A slow westward or southwestward motion is expected during the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center.

10 a.m. Thursday Tropical Storm Rina

At 10 a.m. EST the center of Tropical Storm Rina was located near latitude 17.4 north and longitude 45.0 west. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 millibars or 29.68 inches.

Rina was moving toward the north-northwest near 10 mph. The storm is expected to turn more westward later today or on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

Some gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days.