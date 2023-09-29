FPUA: New Bill Paying Mailing Address
Fort Pierce - Friday September 28, 2023: The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority has changed its bill pay mailing address.
Customers wishing to pay their monthly utility bills via mail are asked to send their payments to the new address which is:
Fort Pierce Utilities Authority
PO Box 162644
Altamonte Springs, FL 32716-2644
Payments that were mailed in by physical check to the prior address will be forwarded to the new address but may experience a slight delay caused by the forwarding process.
If you have mailed a payment to the prior address and are concerned that it could be received after your cut-off date, please contact a Customer Service Representative at 772-466-1600 ext. 3900. We are happy to help.
Customers of course can continue to use the other payment options including:
- Online at www.FPUA.com/Account-and-Billing
- At our walk-up kiosk, 24/7, located on the west side of FPUA's Administration Building at 206 S. 6th St.
- Over the phone, 24/7, by calling 772-466-1600 ext. 7100
- By dropping your payment in the drop box also located on the west side of the Administration Building
- At our Customer Service lobby at 206 S. 6th St., 8am-5pm weekdays
- Or by visiting any of the following partner locations:
- Cash Plus at 2059 S. US1 - K-Mart Plaza (772-466-8669)
- Down South Beverage & Check Cashing at 420 N US1 - Inside Cartoon Carwash (772-466-8111)
- Seacoast Bank at 1901 S US1 (772-466-3401, for current bills only)
- PLUS all Pay Near Me locations (Click here for a map of all locations, which includes Walgreens, CVS, WalMart, 7-Eleven, Family Dollar and more)