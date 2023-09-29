FPUA: New Bill Paying Mailing Address

Fort Pierce - Friday September 28, 2023: The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority has changed its bill pay mailing address.

Customers wishing to pay their monthly utility bills via mail are asked to send their payments to the new address which is:

Fort Pierce Utilities Authority

PO Box 162644

Altamonte Springs, FL 32716-2644

Payments that were mailed in by physical check to the prior address will be forwarded to the new address but may experience a slight delay caused by the forwarding process.

If you have mailed a payment to the prior address and are concerned that it could be received after your cut-off date, please contact a Customer Service Representative at 772-466-1600 ext. 3900. We are happy to help.

Customers of course can continue to use the other payment options including:

