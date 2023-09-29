Luis Bustamante Appointed to Serve as Judge on the Levy County Court

Florida - Friday September 29, 2023: Governor DeSantis has appointed Luis Bustamante to serve as a Judge on the Levy County Court.

Luis Bustamante - Bustamante, of Chiefland, has served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Eighth Judicial Circuit since 2015.

Previously, he served as the Sole Practitioner for the Law Office of Luis Bustamante.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida Atlantic University and his juris doctor from Florida State University.

Bustamante fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge James Browning.