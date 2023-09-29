NHC: Tropical Storms Philippe and Rina Both Forecast to Turn North; Neither Pose a Threat to Florida, or the Mainland U.S.

Florida - Friday September 29, 2023: The National Hurricane Center reports that Tropical Storm Rina strengthened slightly overnight, while Tropical Storm Philippe weakened slightly, but it too is expected to gain some strength over the weekend while it loiters just east of the northern Leeward Islands.

As of Friday morning, Tropical Storm Philippe was slowly meandering towards the southwest, but it is expected to gradually turn west, then northwest before heading north into the central Atlantic, perhaps by Sunday. It does not pose a threat to the Florida peninsula, but it is expected to bring some weather and kick up some surf in the northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. Interests in those islands are advised to monitor the progress of Philippe.

Tropical Storm Rina has now moved east of Philippe. It has been heading north-northwest. It's forecast to pick up some speed, and a little strength today, but it should begin to lose strength by Sunday as it turns north into the central Atlantic. It too is not expected to pose a threat to the Florida peninsula, or the mainland U.S.

TROPICAL STORM RINA

At 4 a.m. EST the center of Tropical Storm Rina was located near latitude 18.9 north, longitude 46.6 west. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 millibars or 29.62 inches. Rina is moving toward the north-northwest near 5 mph. A northwestward to west-northwestward motion, with a slight increase in forward speed, is expected for the next few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center. Slight strengthening is forecast later today, followed by little change in intensity through Saturday. Gradual weakening is expected to begin Sunday.

TROPICAL STORM PHILIPPE

As of 4 a.m. EST the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 18.5 north and longitude 55.2 west. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 millibars or 29.62 inches. Philippe is moving toward the southwest near 2 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through Saturday night. A gradual turn toward the west and northwest is forecast Sunday and Sunday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center. Little change in strength is expected during the next day or so, but some strengthening is possible over the weekend. SURF: Swells generated by Philippe will affect portions of the Atlantic coasts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through the weekend. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.