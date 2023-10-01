Firefighter Challenge World Championship in Stuart This Week

Stuart - Sunday October 1, 2023: More than 350 members of the FCL: Firefighter Challenge League, representing 17 countries, will converge on Stuart Beach, October 3-8, to compete in the 2023 XXXII World Firefighter Challenge Championship.

Countries currently registered to compete are United Arab Emirates, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Hungary, Italy, Kuwait, Lithuania, Norway, New Zealand, Poland, Slovenia, Ukraine and more than 180 members from Fire Departments from around the United States.

The public, along with aspiring firefighters, are invited to attend this free, family friendly event to cheer on these amazing heroes. Sponsored by Play Treasure Coast Sports Tourism, Martin County, Indian River College, and Paul Davis Restoration, the public will have a front row seat to witness the physical talents of these public safety professionals in action on the LION® Arena of the Brave challenge course.

Martin County Fire Rescue Chief, Chad Cianciulli said “as we witness firefighters from all corners of the world competing, we're reminded that their exceptional professionalism matches their unparalleled athleticism. These professionals embody the true meaning of intestinal fortitude and what it takes to be todays modern firefighter.”

The Firefighter Challenge is designed to promote, showcase, and publicly celebrate the selfless spirit and extraordinary physical preparedness of firefighters. “Competitors in the Challenge are segmented into various age and gender brackets in our individual, tandem and relay categories”, says Russell A. Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of the First Responder Institute. “At the end of this event, the 2023 World Champions will be crowned, which is the highest accolade these amazing athletes can earn in this league. Our firefighter athletes train year-round to not only perform at their best in this competition but to also be at their best when responding to your emergency.”

Challenge participants run the job skills-based course tackling what are known as the Five Essential Functions™ wearing full turnout gear and a self-contained breathing apparatus provided by 3M™ Scott Fire & Safety. Competitions simulate the physical demands of real-life firefighting by climbing the five-story tower, hoisting, chopping, dragging hoses, and rescuing a life-sized, 175-pound “victim” as they race against themselves, their opponents, and the clock. “Many of these competitors have powerful testimonials about how the Challenge has helped them in their lives both personally and professionally”, said Jackson. “We’re truly a sport with a purpose and aim to inspire the next generation of first responders that communities around the world will need.” The Firefighter Challenge is a program of the First Responder Institute, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and is supported by a wide array of sponsors. To learn more about the First Responder Institute, visit firstresponder.org.

Learn more about the Firefighter Challenge World Championship on their website at: https://runsignup.com/Race/2023WorldFirefighterChallengeChampionship/Page-2