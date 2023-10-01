School District of Indian River County Earns Cognia Systems Accreditation and Values-Driven Award of Excellence

Indian River County - Sunday October 1, 2023: The School District of Indian River County (SDIRC) has announced that they have earned Cognia Systems Accreditation.

In addition, SDIRC has been selected for the Cognia Values-Driven Award of Excellence. This award is one of three state-level awards given by Cognia, and is presented to one education organization that systematically and systemically models the following values through their daily efforts to improve outcomes for their students:



Dream Big

Stand for the Learner

Be Bold and Daring

Drive Potential

Be Tenacious

Build Connections

The School District of Indian River County will be recognized at the upcoming Cognia Impact Conference, Excellence in Education Award Ceremony at the beginning of October.

Superintendent of Schools, David K. Moore, Ed.D., stated, “I am so proud of the work that is being done by our teams at both school and district levels that yielded this commendation. The contributions of our team members are both exceptional and a clear testament to their commitment to and investment in supporting high-quality education for our students.”