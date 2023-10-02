AAA: Florida Gas Prices Falling Fast; The State Average Dropped 10-Cents Last Week

Florida - Monday October 2, 2023: Oil prices remain high, yet prices at the pump are falling fast. Florida'saverage price for gasoline dropped 10 cents last week.

The state average has now declined 20 cents per gallon, through the past two weeks. Sunday's state average was $3.49 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price since late July.

"Gas prices are moving lower, even as the price of oil remains near 2023 highs," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Now that the summer driving season is over, gasoline demand has declined, but gasoline production is stronger than a year ago. Gasoline futures logged a second-consecutive 18 cent drop, which should signal another round of falling prices at the pump this week."

The price of oil settled at $90.79 per barrel. That was 1% more than the week before.

Regional Florida Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.70), Naples ($3.65), Port St. Lucie ($3.60)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($3.33), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.36), Melbourne-Titusville ($3.39)

Find Florida Gas Prices



Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

