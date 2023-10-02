Further Your Education with One of 18 Bachelor’s Degree Programs at IRSC

Fort Pierce - Monday October 2, 2023: You’ve got your Associate Degree—now what? Consider furthering your education with one of 18 Bachelor’s Degree programs at Indian River State College.

Studies show that Bachelor’s Degree graduates typically earn about 15% more in their first year of employment, and about $1 million more over their lifetime, than high school graduates.

It’s more than just the increased earning potential. A Bachelor’s Degree is a valued credential that provides a competitive advantage in the workforce and can lead to higher education and higher aspirations.

IRSC was accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools in 2007 to offer Bachelor of Science (B.S.) and Bachelor of Applied Science (B.A.S.) Degree programs. The following year, then-Governor Charlie Crist signed into law a legislative bill that included IRSC in the State College Pilot Project, providing the College the opportunity to expand its Bachelor’s programs to meet both regional and statewide employment needs.

Pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree at IRSC—some of which are offered entirely online—also saves money and time. The College’s tuition rates are 40% less than at Florida public universities and 88% less than at private career institutions. According to AffordableSchools.Net, IRSC’s online Bachelor’s Degree programs are the most affordable in the country.

Providing you already have an Associate in Art (AA) Degree or Associate in Science (AS) Degree, you can complete your IRSC Bachelor of Applied Science Degree in Organizational Management—just one example—in less than 18 months. This program builds the skills needed to create and lead teams and to be prepared for management positions in business, education, government, and non-profit industries.

Here are the additional Bachelor’s Degree programs offered at IRSC. Associate in Applied Science Degrees do not meet the admissions criteria. An asterisk* denotes the programs with courses that can be completed entirely online.

B.S. in Accounting

B.S. in Biology

B.S. in Business Administration*

B.S. in Criminal Justice*

B.S. in Education*:

Elementary Education with Reading and ESOL Endorsements Exceptional Student Education with Reading and ESOL Endorsements Middle Grades Mathematics

B.S. in Healthcare Management*

B.S. in Human Services*:

Youth & Family Studies Concentration

Addictions Studies Concentration Human Services Generalist Concentration

B.S. in Information Technology Management and Cyber Security*

B.S. in Nursing*

B.S. in Public Administration*:

Emergency Planning and Management Concentration Public Policy and Leadership Concentration

B.A.S in Digital Media:

Graphic Design & Visual Communication Concentration Animation, Gaming, and Modeling Concentration

Virtual Bachelor’s Degree Information Sessions are offered online every Tuesday starting promptly at 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Attendees will become familiar with the programs IRSC offers, admissions requirements, the advantages of enrolling in a Bachelor's Degree program at IRSC and get help with the application process

To join the session by computer visit: https://us.bbcollab.com/collab/ui/session/guest/2eba0cef444c4dc1b8ec45d07b75559b

To join the session by phone dial +1-571-392-7650, PIN: 3328197413

For more information, contact Holly Macias at hmacias@irsc.edu or by calling 772-462-7436.

For an online catalog featuring IRSC’s Bachelor’s Degree programs, visit https://issuu.com/irsc-iao/docs/irsc_bachelors_degree_viewbook_2021_final_for_sout