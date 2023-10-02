NWS Melbourne - Coastal Flood WARNING in Effect Until 4 p.m. Today; Flood ADVISORY in Effect Until 4 p.m. Tuesday

Treasure Coast - Monday October 2, 2023: The Flood Warning for the Treasure Coast that issued over the weekend by the The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne will remain in effect until 4 p.m. today, Monday October 2.

A High Rip Current risk advisory will also remain in effect until this evening.

A Flood Advisory will be in effect through 4 p.m. tomorrow, Tuesday October 3.

Coastal Flood Warning, High Rip Current Risk, Coastal Flood Advisory

* WHAT: For the Coastal Flood Warning, moderate coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents and rough surf. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected.

* WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, and Coastal Brevard Counties.

* WHEN: For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 4 PM this

afternoon to 4 PM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS: Coastal roads may be closed. Flooding of low- lying lots, parks, and roadways near the shoreline. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

BE PREPARED

Coastal flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.

If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.