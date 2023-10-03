Cops Catch Gator in Port St. Lucie Neighborhood

PSLPD

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday October 3, 2023: Three Port St. Lucie Police officers managed to capture a gator last Saturday that was prowling near a sidewalk near Interstate 95.

A bicyclist called 911 after spotting the gator lurking around Southwest Cadima Street and Southwest Galiano Road in Port St. Lucie.

Port St. Lucie Police Sgt. Shane Freeman, Officer Steven Chip and Officer Ryan Arbid helped secure the 8 foot alligator.

The gator was removed from the scene by an FWC contracted trapper and it is being relocated to a habitat away from area residents.

Residents who see an alligator on the lose in their neighborhood should call the MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286 or visit https://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/wildlife/alligator/snap/