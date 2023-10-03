SFWMD - Weekly King Tide Forecast

South East Florida - Tuesday October 3, 2023: The South Florida Water Management District's Tidal Outlook for the forecast period of October 2 through October 9, predicts heightened tidal levels along South Florida's east coast through Wednesday, October 4.

The heightened tidal levels are due to a combination of meteorological and astronomical factors.

As a result, minor to moderate coastal flooding is anticipated at high tide along coastal areas of Martin, St. Lucie, Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties. Water levels are likely to quickly subside by Wednesday afternoon.

View the weekly Tidal Outlook HERE.

SFWMD

High tides are predicted by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to peak above 2.5-3 feet Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) along the South Florida Coast during the following days in 2023 (peak varies by location):



September 13-15 (New Moon)

September 26-October 4 (Full Moon)

October 14-19 (New Moon)

October 24-November 2 (Full Moon)

November 11-17 (New Moon)

November 24-29 (Full Moon)

You can sign up to receive weekly King Tide Forecasts. Just visit the SFWMD's email signup page, enter your email address, and check the “King Tide Forecast” option.