Brightline Will Nearly Double the Number of Trains on the Miami-Orlando Route by Next Monday

Treasure Coast - Wednesday October 4, 2023: Brightline has announced that it will begin running 30 high speed passenger trains on the Miami - Orlando route starting next Monday, October 9. They are currently running just 8.

There will be 15 daily departures from Miami to Orlando, and the same number back to Miami from Orlando

Orlando-Miami

The first daily train to Miami from Orlando leaves at 4:38 a.m. It arrives in Miami at 8:11 a.m.

The final Miami bound train leaves Orlando at 8:54 p.m.

Miami-Orlando

The first daily train from Miami to Orlando leaves at 6:41 a.m., arriving at 10:19 a.m.

The last train leaving Miami for Orlando departs at at 9:41 p.m.

Additional early-morning and late-night trains will operate between Brightline’s five South Florida stations.