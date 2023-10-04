Okeechobee City Police Officer Jason Chapman Is Being Laid to Rest Today

Okeechobee County - Wednesday October 4, 2023: Okeechobee City Police Officer Jason Chapman is being laid to rest at the Okeechobee Evergreen Cemetery today, with full honors.

He was off duty last week on Tuesday, October 27th, when he was killed in a vehicle crash, according to a post on the The City of Okeechobee's Facebook page. Chapman served as an Okeechobee police officer for two years. He previously served in the U.S. Air Force where he received a number of awards including three life-saving awards.

The funeral procession will start at Oakview Baptist Church (Northwest Exit/Entrance - SW 28th St.) and proceed from the parking area to the intersection of Hwy 441 and Wolff Rd. (Parrot Ave./Hwy 441) moving northbound through Okeechobee to NE 39th Blvd. There, the possession will turn east and follow the roadway to the entrance of Evergreen for internment.

The departure time from the service to Evergreen will be between noon and 1 p.m. Expect traffic intersections to be blocked throughout the route during that time. Be prepared for a longer-than-normal procession, as law enforcement agencies from all over the state and elsewhere will attend to support the family.

Residents are welcome to show their support for our sister agency, the Okeechobee City Police Department, and Jason's family. It is suggested that line up on 441 North between Wolff Rd. / 441 N. Intersection and the Okeechobee High School for the procession, using the sidewalk.