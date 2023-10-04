MCSO: Rhett Philip Hopkins Arrested on Car and Boat Theft Allegations

MCSO

Martin County - Wednesday October 4, 2023: Martin County Sheriff Deputies have arrested 40-year old Rhett Philip Hopkins on allegations of auto and boat theft.

Hopkins, who is originally from Tennessee, was piloting a power boat and ran aground on a sand bar off Martin County. Under questioning by Martin County Marine Patrol officers he said the vessel was a gift from his father and he owned it.

However MCSO detectives soon learned that the boat had been stolen three hours earlier. They also learned that Broward County had an outstanding warrant for his arrest on charges of Battery and Giving a False ID, and an additional warrant of arrest on a grand theft charge in Highlands County where he is accused of stealing a car from from a Highlands County auto dealership.

Hopkins was transferred to the Broward County Jail to face his charges there. Then he will be brought back to the Martin County Jail where he will be officially charged with stealing the boat.