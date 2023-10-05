Martin County Health: Avoid the Waters Near the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart Due to Elevated Levels of Bacteria

Martin County - Thursday October 5, 2023: Martin The Florida Department of Heath in Martin County has issued an alert warning of high bacteria levels in the waters near the Roosevelt Bridge in Stuart.

Samples from a routine water test taken on Wednesday showed higher than normal levels of enteric bacteria.

Enteric bacteria inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals and their presence in recreational waters is an indication of fecal pollution. The presence of these bacteria may come from storm water runoff, pets, wildlife and human sewage.

Potential health risks for those who ingest or come in contact with the water include upset stomach, diarrhea, eye irritation and skin rashes.

The advisory will remain in effect at this location until results show consistent readings in the acceptable range. The area will be tested again on Monday, October 9.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has been notified of the rise in bacteria levels for review and follow-up.

River and beach water sample results can be viewed at: http://martin.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/environmental-health/beach-and-river-sampling/results/index.html.