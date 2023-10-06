FWC Delays Effective Date for Imperiled Beach-Nesting Bird Guidelines

Florida - Friday, October 5, 2023: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved a delay in the implementation of the Imperiled Beach-nesting Bird (IBNB) Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines.

Beach-nesting birds include American oystercatchers, snowy plovers, least terns, and black skimmers.

The IBNB Guidelines include recommended conservation measures and survey methods to promote actions that benefit these four state-listed shorebird species. These Guidelines also include options for avoidance of take, permitting options that minimize and mitigate unavoidable harm or harassment, and examples of activities likely to cause take.

The guidelines were originally intended to take effect in September, but at their October Board meeting the Commissioners agreed to postpone the effective date until October 1, 2024.

The guidelines are a tool for landowners, consultants, agency partners and other interested parties on how to conserve imperiled species.

The delay will allow more people to gain the required experience to become IBNB Permitted Monitors. IBNB Permitted Monitors play an important parts in the effort to protect shorebirds. They help minimize harm or harassment of imperiled beach-nesting birds.

If you are interested in becoming an IBNB Permitted Monitor and would like to gain the required monitoring experience alongside skilled bird monitors during the 2024 nesting season, fill out the online interest form.

In addition to monitoring experience, individuals need to complete FWC’s online training to meet permit requirements.

Learn more about how you or your consulting staff can become an IBNB Permitted Monitor by visiting the FWC’s IBNB Permitted Monitor webpage.

Further information on IBNB Permitted Monitor Permits is available in the IBNB Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines.