Philippe Brings Tropical Storm Conditions to Bermuda, as It Tracks Towards Maine

NOAA

Florida - Friday October 6, 2023: Tropical Storm Philippe is expected to pass near or just west of Bermuda today continues heading north into the sub-tropical Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) forecasts that Philippe will make landfall Sunday somewhere between the U.S. state of Maine and New Brunswick Canada by Sunday.

NHC Tropical Storm Philippe Advisory # 52A

As of 7 a.m. Friday morning the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located near latitude 29.9 North, longitude 64.9 West.

Philippe is moving toward the north-northeast near 18 mph. A general northward motion with a further increase in forward speed is expected through Saturday night. A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast by early Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of Philippe will pass near Bermuda later today, and then reach the coast of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, or eastern Maine Saturday night into Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible over the next day or so, but Philippe is expected to become post-tropical on Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center. An elevated surface observing station at the National Museum of Bermuda recently reported a sustained wind of 46 mph and a gust to 57 mph.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 millibars or29.62 inches.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected on Bermuda today.

RAINFALL: Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches expected across Bermuda through today. This rainfall could result in flash flooding.

For portions of New York and New England, rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, with local amounts of 5 inches, are expected with Philippe as it moves through the region this weekend. Isolated to scattered instances of urban and flash flooding are expected.

For portions of Southeast Canada, rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, with local amounts of 5 inches, are expected with Philippe as it moves through the region this weekend. Isolated to scattered instances of urban and flash flooding are expected.

SURF: Large swells from Philippe and another weather system will continue to affect Bermuda for the next several days. Swells are also reaching portions of the southeastern U.S. coast and will spread northward along the east coast to Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days. These conditions are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

Watches and Warning

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Bermuda.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case through the day today.

Interests in eastern New England and Atlantic Canada should monitor the progress of Philippe.