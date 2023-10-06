The Spooktacular Backus Boo Ball - Saturday, October 21

Fort Pierce - Friday October 6, 2023: The A.E. Backus Museum’s favorite Halloween-themed benefit extravaganza returns on Saturday, October 21, 2023 from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. on the Museum’s Outdoor Mural Plaza. Backus Boo Ball tickets are $50 each and are available online at www.BackusMuseum.org, or at the Museum at 500 North Indian River Drive in Historic Downtown Fort Pierce during regular hours.

It’s no tricks and all treats for the signature masquerade party with artsy-funky fun for adults. Live music provided by The Square Ones, complimentary monster chow and a cash bar with witchy brews and wicked spirits available to fuel the zombie jamboree on the dance floor. Attendees can take a stab at the Serial Griller Experience raffle including a Traeger Grill, assorted grilling meats from Adams Ranch, a YETI Cooler and more! And all those haunting the plaza can commemorate their evening by capturing their souls to share in the Boo Ball photo booth.

The frightful fun continues into the night, as attending ghosts and ghouls will be considered for the Costume Contest in one of seven categories including: Scariest (“Ultimate Nightmare”), Prettiest (“Wicked Beauty”), Funniest (“Scared Silly”), Most Original (“Unique Freak”), Best Couple (“Gruesome Twosome”), Best Classic Halloween (“Chiller Thriller”), and the People’s Choice Award rounding out an ominously delightful night. Cash prizes will be awarded as we approach the witching hour, so come dressed in your best creepy couture. The night will be a bloodcurdlingly boo-tiful bash for all!

Our Backus Boo Ball is inspired by the artist A.E. “Bean” Backus’s legendary Halloween parties. In those days, younger friends of Backus were allowed to produce and host highly-anticipated gatherings every year that terrified and enchanted hundreds of guests. The Backus Boo Ball is inspired by that long ago tradition, and is today a classy return to a fun Halloween-themed party at the Museum for grown-ups.

It’s time to eat, drink, and be scary to benefit the Backus Museum! Tickets are $50. Get your tricked out disguise ready for your treats, but tickets are limited so get them before they’re gone! Check online at www.BackusMuseum.org/boo-ball or call the Museum at 772-465-0630.

Schedule: The Museum opens for the 63rd Season on Sunday, October 8 with regular hours Wednesday – Saturday, 10 AM to 4 PM; Sunday, 12 Noon to 4 PM. Admission is $5 per person; AARP, AAA, and Veterans with appropriate ID receive a $2 discount. Students with school ID, children under 18, active duty military, and current members are always free. Visitors are asked to follow the latest public health guidance for the safety and comfort of guests, staff, and volunteers.

The 2023 Backus Boo Ball’s Presenting Sponsor is Boyd Law / J. Curtis Boyd, PA; Costume Contest Sponsor is John Jacobs Construction, Inc.; Brews & Spirits Sponsor is FRAMED Fort Pierce; and Live Music Sponsor is Presutti’s Italian Subs. Zombie Level Sponsors: Jacquin & Sons Construction; Salty’s Water Sports; Frankenstein Level Sponsors: Indian River Magazine; Sea Coast Air Conditioning; Sea Coast Curb Adapters & Curbs; Seacoast Bank; Ghost Level Sponsors: Allen & Gail Baldree; Berger, Toombs, Elam, Gaines & Frank Certified Public Accountants; Casa del Rio Collection; Faitella Enterprises; Frank’s Hang Up; Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service; The Putnam Family; Treasure Coast Laser & Aesthetics; Igor Supporters: Nelson Family Farms; Pelican Seafood; Roy’s Liquors & Fine Wines; Southern Eagle Distributing. Interested in Sponsoring this Monster Mash? Please visit https://www.backusmuseum.org/boo-sponsorship to see how!

The Backus Boo Ball is a rain or shine event. Your startling exploits at the Boo benefit the work of the Backus Museum.

All dates and programming subject to change; please check the website for any updates or cancellations.

The A.E. Backus Museum & Gallery is a community-based, 501(c)3 not-for-profit arts institution that relies on your support. Contributions to sustain our mission and work in the community can be made securely online at www.BackusMuseum.org/donate. Gifts can also be made as an ongoing monthly donation, as a way to extend contributions and provide steady support through uncertainties. For more information, please visit www.BackusMuseum.org.