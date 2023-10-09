17th Annual Treasure Coast International Film Festival: A 5-day Celebration of Film and Fun

Fort Pierce - Monday October 9, 2023: The 17th annual Treasure Coast International Film Festival takes place this Wednesday October 11 though Sunday October 15.

Events are planed throughout the Treasure Coast during this five-day event which includes two days dedicated to film screenings, a seminar, a tour and festivities at the iconic 111 Orange Avenue building in Fort Pierce, in collaboration with One Eleven Orange Building, LLC and St. Lucie Cultural Alliance.

Film enthusiasts are invited to the landmark One Eleven Orange Building on Friday, October 13, and Saturday, October 14, to witness a spectacular lineup of local and international filmmakers' submissions, engaging in two-hour shows each day.

The screenings will be accompanied by insightful Q&A sessions with the talented filmmakers, providing a unique glimpse into the creative process.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour the historic 1922 building, explore the St. Lucie Cultural Alliance Vault Art Gallery, and gain access to a bonus film shot within the very premises.

Screening Schedules for Friday and Saturday, October 13 and 14:

o 2:00 PM§ They're Trying To Kill Me§ AtomSteam: The Rise of Leviathan§ The Tragedy of the Calling§ You Can't Stop What's Comingo 4:00 PM§ McJAFF: Golf’sUnknown Major§ The Fishing Trip§ The Last Ride§ Silver Alert§ Pretty Canoe§ Beneath the Camouflage§ Spitball o 6:00 PM§ Making A Killing§ Bravo America§ Bad Mess o 8:00 PM§ Albert and Claude§ Denuevo§ Should've Called It

Saturday, Oct. 14

o 11:00 AM§ The Blacked Out Project§ Vax§ Dean's List§ Noman§ Student Bodies§ 11:34§ Linda & Harvey: A Knives' Taleo 1:00 PM§ The Town That Time Forgot§ Could You Spell That§ The Last Burrito§ Loose Ends§ Glimmer§ The wall§ Undestiny§ Sensitive§ G.VN - Industry Standard o 3:00 PM§ Hitchcock: Hollywood’s Shakespeare “Inside and Out” Seminaro 4:30 PM§ Suffrage (Closing Night Film)§ Nap-time, Dearie Admission for this cinematic celebration is priced at $10 per person, which includes a serving of popcorn and a soda. For those seeking a more indulgent experience, wine and various beverages will be available for purchase. Tickets are now on sale attcifilmfest.org/buy-tickets. As a special treat, the first twenty film enthusiasts to email the hashtag #TCfilmandfun2023 to info@tcifilmfest.org will receive complimentary tickets.

In addition to the film screenings, renowned Emmy Award-Winning filmmaker Fredrick Taylor will host a free insightful seminar, Hitchcock: Hollywood’s Shakespeare “Inside and Out”, on Saturday, October 14, at 3 p.m., open to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited space availability. This exclusive opportunity to learn from a seasoned professional is not to be missed.

Free parking is available. Additional public parking garages are conveniently located nearby at 300-310 Orange Ave, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 and 280 S 2nd St, Fort Pierce, FL 34950.

For a comprehensive schedule and details about other exciting events and activities lined up for all five days of the film festival, including additional screenings, workshops and seminars, a free concert, dinner and awards gala, please visit tcifilmfest.org/events.

About Treasure Coast International Film Festival

The TCIFAM showcases independent films at a variety of venues on the Treasure Coast while exposing our community and the world to culturally diverse films. TCIFAM provides plenty of networking opportunities during all our special events, seminars, parties, and filmmaker's nightcaps. The films we receive compete in various categories, including a student film category.

About St. Lucie Cultural Alliance

St. Lucie Cultural Alliance (SLCA) is the professional organization representing the arts and cultural sector in St. Lucie County. SLCA’s mission is to better position the arts and cultural sector as a significant contributor to the vibrancy, and educational and economic wellbeing of St. Lucie County. SLCA is a proud partner of The City of Port St. Lucie, St. Lucie County, St. Lucie County Tourism Division, and Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County.