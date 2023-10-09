Firefighter Challenge Brings First Responders from Around the World to Compete in Stuart

Stuart - Monday October 9, 2023: More than 350 members of the Firefighter Challenge League (FCL), representing 17 countries, converged on Stuart Beach this past week, October 3-8, to compete in the 2023 32 World Firefighter Challenge Championship.

It was the first time that the world competition was held in Martin County.

The competition simulates the physical demands of real-life firefighting.

The contests included races against other competitors climbing a five-story tower, hoisting, chopping, dragging hoses, and rescuing a life-sized, 175-pound 'victim'.

Countries that registered to compete were the United Arab Emirates, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Hungary, Italy, Kuwait, Lithuania, Norway, New Zealand, Poland, Slovenia, Ukraine and more than 180 members from Fire Departments from around the United States.

There were about 90 female first responders competing this year, an increase from last year.

Thanks to the First Responder Institute and Play Treasure Coast Sports Tourism and Martin County Fire Rescue for organizing and holding the event.

St. Lucie County Fire District Members of the St. Lucie Black Team include: Maria Fernandez, Kayla Gammie, Kevin Reilly, Brian Riebe and Carlos Torres of the St. Lucie County Fire District with a time of 1:10.62

Martin County Fire Rescue CONGRATULATIONS to our New U.S RECORD HOLDERS in the Under Age 40 Female Tandem Category -

Team: Hannah Squared 1:55.38

Members Include: Hannah Helton, Martin County Fire Rescue and Hannah Abell, Martin County Fire Rescue

SLC Fire District CONGRATULATIONS to our new WORLD RECORD HOLDERS in the Age 45-49 Male Tandem Category. Known as "The Godfather and Beaudacious", members include Matt Coney of the Saint Lucie County Fire District and Beau Gunter of Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue with a time of 1:17.82

