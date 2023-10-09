I-95 Crash Claims the Life of a Fort Pierce Woman

Fort Pierce - Monday October 9, 2023: A 60 year old Fort Pierce woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 95 within the city limits of Fort Pierce.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to the crash at 3 p.m. October 8, near the State Road 70/Okeechobee Road exit of I-95.

The 60 year old woman was driving a 2011 white Hyundai Genesis sedan. She was in the inside lane heading southbound approaching a parked grey colored Ram pickup that was parked on the inside paved shoulder just north of State Road 70. The pickup was being operated by a 27-year-old man from Tampa.

The news release from FHP states that "for an unknown reason (the woman's Hyundai Genesis) traveled off the roadway to the left and onto the inside paved shoulder. " The front of her sedan then collided with the rear of the Ram pickup. (The inside lane is closest to the median, the outside lane is farthest from the median.)

The woman's Hyundai sedan rotated counter-clockwise and came to a final rest facing northeast in the outside center lane. The Ram pickup was pushed in a southeast direction where it struck the guardrail and it came to a final rest on the inside grass shoulder facing east.



The woman in the Hyundai Genesis sedan was rushed to Lawnwood where she succumbed to the injuries she sustained in the crash.