NHC: New Disturbance Given a High Chance of Further Development This Week

Florida - Monday October 9, 2023: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is tracking yet another system that has popped up over the weekend off the African Coast. Invest 92-L is given a high chance of further development this week.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic - Invest 92-L

A low-latitude tropical wave located several hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms.

This activity has become a bit more concentrated this afternoon, and environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development of this system during the next several days. A tropical depression is likely to form in the next couple of days while it moves west-northwestward or northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...high...70 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...high...80 percent.