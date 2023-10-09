Port St. Lucie: 14-Year-Old Boy Riding His Bike Seriously Injured When Struck by an SUV

PSLPD

Port St. Lucie - Monday October 9, 2023: A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured this morning when the bicycle he was riding was hit by an SUV.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) responded to the crash at 6:32 a.m. It happened near the intersection of SW Savage Blvd and SW Gamberi St.

According to a release from PSLPD a 43-year-old woman driving a black Nissan Rogue SUV was heading north in the 2200-BLK of SW Savage Blvd when her vehicle collided with the youngster who was riding southbound on his bicycle

The teen was air lifted to the hospital with "serious injuries." The woman driving the Nissan was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and PSLPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Wyckoff at 772-871-5001.

If you have video surveillance of the incident, please submit it to PSLPD via our online evidence portal at https://portstluciepdfl.evidence.com/.../public/202325235