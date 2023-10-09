Weekly King Tide Forecast

Treasure Coast- Monday October 9, 2023: A large extratropical area of low pressure could move off the coast of New England next weekend, sending a cold front southward into Florida.

Northwesterly winds behind the cold front could generate small swells along the east coast of the SFWMD's region.

These conditions, coupled with the New Moon on Saturday, October 14, could contribute to minor coastal flooding at high tide along the coastal areas of Martin, St. Lucie, Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties.

These enhanced tidal conditions will quickly subside after the New Moon.

View the weekly Tidal Outlook HERE.

University of Miami

High tides are predicted by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to peak above 2.5-3 feet Mean Lower Low Water (MLLW) along the South Florida Coast during the following days in 2023 (peak varies by location):



September 13-15 (New Moon)

September 26-October 4 (Full Moon)

October 14-19 (New Moon)

October 24-November 2 (Full Moon)

November 11-17 (New Moon)

November 24-29 (Full Moon)

These weekly updates are intended to be informational for interested stakeholders and the public. If conditions warrant, additional updates may be issued throughout the forecast period.

