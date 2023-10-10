MCSO Intercepts a Power Boat Off the Stuart Causeway Carrying at Least 18 Undocumented Migrants

Martin County - Tuesday October 10, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff’s Marine Unit intercepted a power boat carrying at least 18-undocumented migrants just off of the Stuart Causeway Monday night.

The Sheriff's office reports that all the migrants on the vessel were adults. They were held until the U.S. Coast Guard arrived and took them into custody to be turned over to Customs and Boarder Patrol (CBP) for processing and repatriation to their home land.

Their country of origin was now immediately known. No further information is available at this time.