St. Lucie County UF/IFAS Extension Participates in Peanut Butter Challenge During The Month of October

Fort Pierce - Tuesday October 10, 2023: To help stock local food pantries and feed families in need, the St. Lucie County UF/IFAS Extension is collecting unopened jars of peanut butter as part of the Peanut Butter Challenge.

During the month of October, support Florida's peanut producers and people in need in your community by generously donating to the Peanut Butter Challenge. All peanut butter donations go to local food pantries to help feed families in need.

Drop off Locations:



UF/IFAS Extension Office, 8400 Picos Road, Fort Pierce, Fla. 34945

St. Lucie County Library - Morningside Branch, 2410 SE Morningside Blvd., Port St. Lucie, Fla. 34952

St. Lucie County Library - Kilmer Branch, 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce, Fla. 34950

St. Lucie County Administration Complex, 2300 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce, Fla. 34982

The UF/IFAS Extension staff thanks the Florida Peanut Producers Association and Florida Peanut Federation for their continued support and contributions. For more information visit: sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/peanutbutter.