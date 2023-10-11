18-Year-Old Sebastian Harmat Arrested After High Speed Ride Through Martin County on His Motorcycle

MCSO

Martin County - Wednesday October 11, 2023: A Martin County Sheriff Office (MCSO) has charged 18-year old Sebastian Harmat of Parkland Florida with Reckless Driving, Driving with a Suspended License, No Motorcycle Endorsement, and Resisting Arrest.

According to a post on the MCSO Facebook page, last Saturday Harmat was observed traveling at a high rate of speed and riding erratically while moving in and out of traffic. His face was concealed by a hooded sweatshirt and a mask. His motorcycle has no tag. He blew past an unmarked Special Investigations Detective who couldn’t safely initiate a traffic stop.

After "running multiple red lights" Harmat finally came to a stop at a busy intersection where an unmarked SID Detectives safely boxed the motorcycle in.

Harmat again tried to accelerate away, but the SID detective got out of his vehicle and "physically removed Harmat from the seat of his motorcycle ... in the middle of the intersection," states the post.