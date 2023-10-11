Fort Pierce City Commission Invites Nominations for NW Pioneers Park Honored Pioneer Plaques Program

Fort Pierce - Wednesday October 11, 2023: The City of Fort Pierce has established specific guidelines and selection criteria to ensure participation from all citizens.

The purpose of this program is to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the history, development, and progress of the Lincoln Park Community by showcasing their achievements and lifelong dedication within this community.

The names of the selected individuals will be featured on bronze plaques at the entrance of NW Pioneers Park.

All nominations must be submitted to the Office of the City Clerk by no later than Monday, October 30, 2023. You can send them to 100 US Highway 1, Fort Pierce, FL 34950, or email them to fpassistant@cityoffortpierce.com.

You can access the guidelines and nomination form on the City's website via the following link: Link to Guidelines and Form. Alternatively, you can obtain these materials at the City Clerk's Office.

For inquiries, please contact the City Clerk's Office at 772-467-3065.