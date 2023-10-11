FPREN: Severe Weather in Store for Parts of Northern and Central Florida Today and Tomorrow

Florida - Wednesday October 11, 2023: The Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) is advising residents in northern and central Florida to be prepared for a rough couple of days of heavy weather.

A large wave of showers and storms is moving east across the state and the greatest impact will be in the north and central parts of Florida later today through tomorrow morning. The main threats will be local flooding, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Southern FL will also receive a lot of stormy weather the next couple days but the impacts will be lower.

Along the Treasure Coast, FPREN Meteorologist Megan Borowski reports that the storms could bring damaging winds and large hail. She reports that wind gusts in excess of 70 mph are possible, and hail diameters could range from two to three inches.