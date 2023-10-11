MCSO: Citizen Alert - Abandoned Boat Believed to Been Used to Smuggle Illegal Aliens Found Along Sewall’s Point

MCSO

MCSO Vessel with 18 undocumented migrants detained by MCSO Marine Patrol just off of the Stuart Causeway Monday night.

Martin County - Wednesday October 11, 2023: The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents who reside near the causeways and along the waterways to remain alert after a second boat, likely used to smuggle in illegal aliens, was found on Tuesday afternoon, abandoned in the mangroves, along Sewall’s Point.

The discovering of this abandoned motor boat comes after the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit intercepted a vessel late Monday night carrying at least 18-people, mostly men, believed to be from Ecuador. The boat was intercepted just off of the Stuart Causeway before it was able to make it to the shoreline.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office, in a post on their Facebook page, says that it is likely that the occupants of this second abandoned motor boat have already left the area.

However, out of an abundance of caution, the Sheriff is asking all residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity or persons in their community, or around their homes. The Sheriff is also asking residents to report any suspicious vessel activity in the water near the shoreline.