Treasure Coast Food Bank Raises $40,000 During Hunger Action Month in September

Treasure Coast - Wednesday October 11, 2023: September was Hunger Action Month, a time when communities across the nation come together to raise awareness about food insecurity and take action.

During the month, the Treasure Coast Food Bank raised more than $40,000 through its month long program of fund raising activities, in addition to a generous $235,000 donation from Publix Super Market Charities. Proceeds will support efforts to provide food and other essential support to people facing hunger on the Treasure Coast.

Treasure Coast Food Bank kick started Hunger Action month by hosting the 6th Annual Out Laugh Hunger comedy show, followed by the 3rd Annual Out Run Hunger 5K, the Light Up Orange awareness campaign, and Sailfish Brewing Company’s Fall Flavors event. Based on funds raised from these events, more than 300,000 meals will be served to seniors, adults and children in the community.

“Being able to connect my community members to the food bank through Hunger Action Month over the past three years has been such a wonderful experience,” said Maureen Pringle, a Treasure Coast Food Bank volunteer. “I love being able to see the incredible impact.”

Communities across the Treasure Coast got involved and joined the movement. A total of 121 volunteers contributed approximately 461 hours of services throughout the month. In addition, more than 50 local businesses, organizations and corporations supported Hunger Action Month activities by volunteering, shining a light on hunger and food insecurity, hosting and supporting events, and more. Fourteen local counties, cities and towns performed proclamations in honor of Hunger Action Month.

“For 35 years, Treasure Coast Food Bank’s employees and dedicated volunteers have come together to help solve hunger in our community and we continue to celebrate that spirit today,” said Judith Cruz, President and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank. “Hunger Action Month is a great time to make a commitment to take action to end hunger on the Treasure Coast and I want to express my sincere gratitude to the many individuals and groups who contributed their time and money this year.

All programming was made possible by the 18-person Hunger Action Month Committee. To learn more about Treasure Coast Food Bank, visit StopHunger.org.