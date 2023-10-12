NWS Melbourne: Severe Storm Risk for East Central Florida > EXCEPT for Stuart Fort Pierce, and Okeechobee

East Central Florida - Wednesday October 12, 2023: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has issued notice of a Severe Storm Risk today for east central

Florida, except for Fort Pierce, Stuart and Okeechobee.

The potential hazards include wind up to 55 mph, possible tornados, lightening strikes, and heavy rain between 2 and 4 inches which could result in minor flooding.

A Wind Advisory has also been issued for east central Florida and this advisory does include Martin, St. Lucie, Okeechobee, and Indian River Counties.



WIND ADVISORY