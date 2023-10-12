NWS Melbourne: Severe Storm Risk for East Central Florida > EXCEPT for Stuart Fort Pierce, and Okeechobee
East Central Florida - Wednesday October 12, 2023: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has issued notice of a Severe Storm Risk today for east central
Florida, except for Fort Pierce, Stuart and Okeechobee.
The potential hazards include wind up to 55 mph, possible tornados, lightening strikes, and heavy rain between 2 and 4 inches which could result in minor flooding.
A Wind Advisory has also been issued for east central Florida and this advisory does include Martin, St. Lucie, Okeechobee, and Indian River Counties.
WIND ADVISORY
- WHEN: In effect from 9 a.m. this morning until 4 p.m. this Thursday afternoon
- WHAT: Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph is forecast.
- WHERE: Portions of east central Florida.
- IMPACTS: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
- PRECAUTIONS: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a highprofile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.