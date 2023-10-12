Donate
Two Injured in Wednesday Evening Crash in Fort Pierce

WQCS | By WQCS
Published October 12, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT
St. Lucie County Fire District
St. Lucie County Fire District

Fort Pierce - Thursday October 12, 2023: St. Lucie County Fire District firefighters used the Jaws of Life to pry open a battered Jeep that crash into a concrete power pole Wednesday evening and pull out two people who were trapped inside.

The two injured people were transported by ground to a local trauma center. Their condition was not immediately available.

The Fire District firefighters responded to the crash at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. It happened in 3400 block of N US Highway 1 in Fort Pierce.

No further information is available at this time.

