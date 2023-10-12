Vero Beach Police Investigating Attempted Abduction of a Juvenile

Vero Beach Police Department

Vero Beach - Thursday October 12, 2023: The Vero Beach Police Department (VBPD) is investigating the attempted abduction of a juvenile that occurred on Monday October 9.

According to a notice posted on the VBPD Facebook page, the attempted abduction occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday evening.

The juvenile was walking west on 19th Street approaching the intersection of 19th Avenue when a man of mixed race got out of his vehicle and grabbed the youngster by the right wrist, according to the VBPD notice.

The juvenile described the man as approximately 50-years-old, and six-feet tall. He was clean shaven, with short hair, and he was wearing a white tank top and dark colored shorts. The suspect's vehicle was described as an older model two-door red pickup truck.

The Vero Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.

Business owners and residents within the area are asked to review any video surveillance recordings from Monday evening that they may have and see if there might be an image of the suspect's red pickup.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call (772) 978-4667.

You can also remain anonymous by calling the Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 273-8477.