NWS Melbourne - Scattered to Numerous Storms Throughout the Day

East Central Florida - Friday October 13, 2023: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne predicts we're in for another stormy day along the Treasure Coast with numerous lightning storms and heavy rain in the forecast.

The storms will move quickly from the southwest to northeast from the west coast of Florida towards the northern counties throughout the day.

Torrential rain and gusts to 40-55 mph may accompany the strongest storms. There remains a threat for a tornado or two this morning and into early afternoon over the Watch Area due to significant wind energy aloft.

Also, a Tornado Watch has been been re-issued for parts of East Central Florida, north of the Treasure Coast. It is now in effect for Lake, Seminole, Orange, and Volusia counties until 3 PM.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm into this afternoon, in the mid to upper 80s in rain free areas, even approaching 90 degrees. Heat Index readings from 100-107 are possible, generally extending south of I-4.

Gusty winds up to 40 mph are forecast outside of storms today. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 3 PM this afternoon areawide.

A Moderate risk for numerous, strong, life-threatening rip currents exists at all central Florida Atlantic beaches.

A Small Craft Advisory is also in effect for all of the local coastal waters for frequently gusty strong winds and building seas.