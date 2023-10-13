Operation Green Light Returns: St. Lucie Clerk Helps You Get Back Behind the Wheel

Fort Pierce - Friday October 13, 2023: The St. Lucie Clerk and Comptroller Michelle Miller announces the return of Operation Green Light.

Is your driver's license in limbo due to overdue court fees and traffic fines?

From October 26 to November 3, Operation Green Light is your chance to get back behind the wheel.

You will have the opportunity to resolve past due ticket obligations and save on collection surcharges.

For as little as $160, most drivers can set up a manageable payment plan and have their license reinstated.

Here's how you can take advantage of the program:

🌐 Visit stlucieclerk.gov/payments to pay overdue court obligations online.

🏛️ Stop by either of our convenient Fort Pierce or St. Lucie West office locations.

📞 Call us at 866-253-7528 to make your payment over the phone.

Even if you have outstanding criminal court fees, you may still be eligible for savings by signing up for a payment plan at stlucieclerk.gov/paymentplan.

Deputy Clerks are ready to assist from October 26 to November 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at both the St. Lucie West and downtown Fort Pierce locations.

If you can't make it in person , you can also participate online at any time throughout the 7-day event.

In most traffic cases, we can reinstate your driver's license on the same day you pay your fines. For those who need extra assistance, eligible drivers can schedule an appointment with the Tax Collector’s office at tcslc.com to complete the reinstatement process.

If you need an evening appointment you can arrange a zoom appointment from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 27. You can book a slot online or by calling 772-462-6900.

Just remember to have your driver's license number, date of birth, and case number(s) handy when you reserve your spot.

For details on Operation Green Light or to book your appointment, go to: stlucieclerk.gov/green-light.

