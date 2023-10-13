St. Lucie County Parks & Rec Hosts 2nd Annual Special Needs Fall Festival Oct. 20

Fort Pierce - Friday October 13, 2023: The St. Lucie County Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department will host the 2nd Annual Special Needs Fall Festival on Friday, Oct. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center.

This special event is designed for our special needs community (ages 5 and older) to enjoy a fun-filled evening with lively music, crafts and refreshments.

The cost to attend is $5 per person. Advance tickets can be purchased at the Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by calling 772-462-1521.

For additional information about Fenn Center events, call 772-462-1521 or email meelyd@stlucieco.org.

The Havert L. Fenn Center is a 60,000-square-foot event space managed by St. Lucie County’s Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department. For more details, visit: www.fenncenter.com.