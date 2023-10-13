Stuart PD: Couple Accused of Attempting to Steal a Rental Car

Stuart - Friday October 13, 2023: The Stuart Police Department (SPD) has accused 26-year-old Joyce Davis and 28-year-old Trevor Hoyt of attempting to steal a vehicle from an Enterprise rental car location in Stuart this past Monday.

According to a post on the SPD Facebook page, the engine of a vehicle in the rental lot was left running while being prepped for a rental. The couple jumped in the car and were about to drive away when rental car employees approached.

Hoyt and Davis then jumped out and fled on foot, crossing Federal Highway to a shopping plaza parking lot. Stuart police were called, found them there, and arrested them.

When the couple were searched, the officers found drug paraphernalia.

Hoyt and Davis were each charged with Motor Vehicle Grand Theft and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. They were confined at the Martin County Jail.